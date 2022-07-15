Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 148.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.