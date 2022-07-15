Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

