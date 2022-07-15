Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

