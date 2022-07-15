Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.