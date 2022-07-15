Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after buying an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $326.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.05 and its 200 day moving average is $296.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

