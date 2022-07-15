Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

