Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,029 shares of company stock valued at $62,603,015. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.