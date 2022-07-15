Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $1.61 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

