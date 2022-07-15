Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,796 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

ITA stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

