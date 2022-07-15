Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

