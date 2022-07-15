Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

