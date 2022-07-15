Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

