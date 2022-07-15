Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,808 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.