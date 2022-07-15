Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,886 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $106.73 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

