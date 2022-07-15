Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $87.19 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $257.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

