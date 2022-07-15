Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 100,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74.

