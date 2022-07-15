Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.