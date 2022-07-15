Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

NYSE BAH opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

