Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

