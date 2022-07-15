Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 146,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,275.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in BHP Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

