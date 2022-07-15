Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.24.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

