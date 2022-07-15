Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

