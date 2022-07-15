Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

