Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE CC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

