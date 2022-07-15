Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

