Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,471 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $71.72 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

