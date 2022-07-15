TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AVLR stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.