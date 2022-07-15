Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

