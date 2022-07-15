TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 12,040 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

