MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX opened at $260.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.78.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.