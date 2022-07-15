Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.49 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

