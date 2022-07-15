Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

