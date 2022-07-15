TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

