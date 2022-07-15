Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.15 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.