TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

