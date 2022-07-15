TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,334,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,967,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,022,009.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $32,404,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.