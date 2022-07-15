Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in XPeng by 2.4% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,424,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 295,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,736,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 4.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

XPeng Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.