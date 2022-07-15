Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,009 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.