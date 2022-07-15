TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

