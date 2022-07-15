TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 210,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

