Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,080 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

