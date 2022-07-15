Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after acquiring an additional 253,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15.

