SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 322,706 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,847,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

