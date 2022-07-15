Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

APH opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.