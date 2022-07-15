Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.74 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $729.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

