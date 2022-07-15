Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,400 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.13 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

