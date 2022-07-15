iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

IJH opened at $225.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average of $255.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

