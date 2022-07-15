Foster & Motley Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

