Foster & Motley Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

