Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 8,812 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

UNM stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

